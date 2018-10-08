Law enforcement investigates deadly shooting at the Emerson Memorial Bridge

Crews are trying to find out what happened in a fatal shooting on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Cape Girardeau police responded to Maple at South Ellis streets but learned the primary scene was at the bridge.

It happened yesterday near 2 a.m., and the investigation has continued in Illinois: the side on which the shooting took place.

Illinois State Police responded along with Alexander County law enforcement.

Illinois State Police are helping in the investigation, which has brought authorities back to the Missouri side of the bridge.

Listen for more on this story as it unfolds.