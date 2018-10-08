Lawmakers tour nursing home facing $1 billion lawsuit
A state lawmaker is touring a nursing home today after the family of an 84-year-old woman filed a one-billion-dollar lawsuit, claiming she was sexually assaulted repeatedly there. Ferguson Representative Courtney Curtis says he’s being joined by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services and other lawmakers for the visit.
Curtis says he wants to hear from seniors living at Christian Care Home in Ferguson about any worries they might have.