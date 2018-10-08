Scott County Circuit Court uses new method in jury notification

The Scott County Circuit Court now has a new method to give jury notifications.

Now folks in Scott County will receive information in the mail prompting them to take an online questionnaire to see if they qualify for jury duty.

They’ll get 10 days to complete the online process, which was first tested in St. Louis’s circuit court last year.

They’ve also got the option to be notified by either text or email when they’ve been randomly chosen for jury trial.

Those without internet access can always talk to the circuit clerk’s office and they’ll accommodate.