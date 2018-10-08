Two people in Marble Hill arrested on drug charges

Two people in Marble Hill were arrested on drug charges Friday after Bollinger County Sheriff’s deputies discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement discovered 72 marijuana plants growing inside the home of Eric and Crystal Tucker on Broadway in Marble Hill.

They were found to have processed marijuana, hydrocodone, and a butane hash oil laboratory.

They were charged with manufacturing, possessing and intending to deliver a controlled substance.

The Tuckers were jailed on $75,000 bond.