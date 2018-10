A fire in Diehlstadt had fire crews on the scene of Swank Street Monday.

There was heavy smoke coming from the home at 2:30 in the afternoon, and that building’s now been called a total loss.

Originally, it was believed that an elderly resident was still in the building, but he was later located at a store elsewhere.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection responded alongside the Sikeston DPS Fire Division and Charleston DPS Fire Division.