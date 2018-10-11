Three people hurt in Jefferson County, Illinois wrong-way crash
Three people were hurt in an Interstate 57 crash in Jefferson County when a vehicle facing in the opposite direction of traffic tried to merge with traffic.
The vehicle driven by 71-year-old Robert Bell was hit by 74-year-old Thomas Deien of Centralia who was headed north.
58-year-old Brenda Deien was also in the vehicle, and both she and Thomas had major injuries as a result. Everyone had been wearing their seatbelts.
They were both hospitalized.
Charges are pending against Bell for improper lane use.