Three people hurt in Jefferson County, Illinois wrong-way crash

Three people were hurt in an Interstate 57 crash in Jefferson County when a vehicle facing in the opposite direction of traffic tried to merge with traffic.

The vehicle driven by 71-year-old Robert Bell was hit by 74-year-old Thomas Deien of Centralia who was headed north.

58-year-old Brenda Deien was also in the vehicle, and both she and Thomas had major injuries as a result. Everyone had been wearing their seatbelts.

They were both hospitalized.

Charges are pending against Bell for improper lane use.