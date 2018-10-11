Thursday, October 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A trip to the ice cream shop proved to be quite eventful for one Florida man Monday evening. According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, an individual, later identified as Josh Verrot, apparently had a hankering for some frozen treats and pulled into the parking lot outside Royal Scoop in Bonita Springs.

Witnesses say that the driver was driving recklessly in the lot before finding a parking spot. The report says that his car, a 2003 silver Nissan Maxima, had “extensive damage, including a shredded front driver’s side tire” with “rubber flying off the rims.”

Staffers at the store called cops over the damaged car situation, plus they noted the man seemed intoxicated when he entered with no shirt on. When deputies arrived, Verrot fled the store on foot, but officers were able to catch up with him in the woods, where the 23-year-old was sitting and eating his ice cream.

On the way to the jail, Verrot began “speaking profanely” and continued to move around. On two separate occasions, the patrol car had to pull over so that deputies could warn him to calm down or he would be “sprayed.” He was charged with suspicion of DUI, battery, and fraud (as he gave his brother’s name at the time of his arrest).

AND THEN THERE’S……

On Friday, a deputy from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a Target in Port St. Lucie. The deputy on call soon found the vehicle in question, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Florida tag, driving around the parking lot.

The police report read, “The driver of the truck was a white male who was driving around passing available parking spaces, and staring at women as they came out of Target.” The deputy wrote that he observed the driver, later identified as Steven Elston, “looking in between vehicles while driving, possibly staring at shoppers exiting Target.”

The officer asked him about his actions, and the man responded that he was getting out to go shopping inside. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the interior of the car, and Elston was detained in the patrol car while a search was performed.

Inside, the deputy found a container with a red lid that tested positive on site for marijuana and weighed a total 73.2 grams. The 59-year-old was arrested on possession charges and transported to St. Lucie County Jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police are investigating a bloody brawl that broke out between sports fans at a bar in Massachusetts over the weekend — which got mistaken for a postgame Yankees-Red Sox scrum.

Footage of the melee shows a man in a Boston jersey and baseball cap swinging a chair and assaulting several people inside the establishment. In another shot, a black-clad man can be seen throwing what appears to be shattered glass in the face of another individual, who falls to the ground holding his head as his eye starts to bleed.

Bystanders look on in horror, screaming and scrambling away from the violence as the brawl unfolded. Footage of the mayhem was being shared online Monday night following the Yankees’ 16-to-1 loss to Boston — causing many to think it happened after the game.

Several Instagram users posted the fight video on social media and thought it stemmed from the game. Police in Massachusetts, however, later confirmed that the incident happened at the Brickhouse Tavern and Tap in Methuen.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

What started out as Halloween fun for a group of friends in Nashville turned into real horror when a woman says she was approached by someone and unknowingly given a real knife which was used to stab her friend.

According to an incident report from Metro Police, officers were told that a group of four friends had gone to Nashville Nightmare and while inside the venue area, they were approached by someone whom they thought was a character there. Nashville Nightmare says they also believe the person involved was an employee.

She began playing along with whom she thought to be a character from the attraction. The unknown person handed Greenfield a knife, which she thought was a prop knife. The person, speaking in character according to Greenfield, then said, “Well here, stab him.”

Police said Greenfield, only playing along and believing the knife was a prop, stabbed the victim. She was horrified when she realized there was blood on the knife, a hole in the victim’s shirt and “blood squirting from the victim’s left arm.” Greenfield says the unknown person, a man, ran away after the incident. Police are still investigating.