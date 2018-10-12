Missouri Department of Conservation invites public to chronic wasting disease meeting in Perryville

The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting deer hunters, property owners, and others to a special public meeting to get information and have questions answered about chronic wasting disease:

“The meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Perryville at the Perry Park Center in the Theater, at 800 City Park Drive. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by MDC staff and end at 8:30 p.m. The meeting is free, and no registration is required.

They’ll discuss how they’re working to monitor and manage the disease, proper deer-carcass handling and disposal to help limit the spread of the deadly deer disease, how hunters can Share the Harvest of deer harvested in areas with CWD, MDC’s voluntary CWD testing efforts statewide all deer season, MDC’s upcoming mandatory CWD sampling for certain counties the opening weekend of firearms deer season, and more.

For more information on the public meeting, contact MDC Public Involvement Coordinator Michele Baumer at 573-522-4115 ext. 3350, or Michele.Baumer@mdc.mo.gov.”