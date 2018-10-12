Two inmates escape in Rutherford County; taken back into custody

Two inmates from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center were on the run after they are believed to have overpowered a guard yesterday are now back in custody.

43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

They were found around noon yesterday, while the investigation continues.

Halfacre originally was being charged for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.