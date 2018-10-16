Sikeston man sentenced on porn charges

A Sikeston man has been sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for robbing a Burger King.

20-year-old Byron Jones was sentenced on charges of interference with business by robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Jones admitted that in January he had entered a Sikeston Burger King wearing a bandana to conceal his face.

He then pointed a gun at employees, telling the store manager to give him the money from the cash register.

He took a total of more than $2,170 during the robbery.

Officers later located his vehicle and towed it, interviewing Jones when he came to ask about it, who then admitted to the robbery.