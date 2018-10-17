Wednesday, October 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Iowa man who was being treated at a hospital after consuming a Tide Pod is accused of trashing more than $7,500 in medical equipment during a rampage earlier this month.

As detailed in a court affidavit, 26-year-old Brandon McVay became “out of control” while being treated around 1:00 a.m. in the critical care unit of Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

When police arrived at the facility on October 4th, McVay was pinned to the ground by security. A nurse subsequently told police that “hospital staff were treating Brandon in Critical Care 102 for eating a Tide Pod.”

At one point, McVay got out of his bed and “started throwing and breaking things in the room.” Yelling loudly, he then went into the hallway and began to “throw and break other items.”

Investigators estimated that McVay damaged or destroyed four desktop computer systems, leaving broken glass “everywhere inside the Critical Care Unit.” McVay was charged with felony criminal mischief and booked into the local jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

In an apparent bid to destroy evidence, a female drug suspect chewed and swallowed a glass crack pipe, according to Florida cops who arrested the woman on narcotics possession and tampering charges.

During a police investigation late Friday evening, a Largo Police Department officer asked 52-year-old Dariel Hutton for permission to look through her purse. Hutton, a criminal complaint notes, replied that she “only wanted another officer to look through it.”

Hutton then began “rummaging” through her bag, which allowed a cop to spot “a small glass pipe” with Brillo and “burnt residue” inside. The officer then sought to grab Hutton’s wrists so that he could handcuff her. The officer reported, “While I was doing this, she placed the pipe in her mouth and refused to open it.”

Hutton, seen above, then began “chewing and attempting to swallow” the crack pipe in the face of Drumm’s demands to spit out the drug paraphernalia. Hutton was booked into the county jail for tampering with physical evidence, a felony, for consuming the crack pipe. She was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Walt Disney World security stopped a Zephyrhills man from accidentally bringing a gun into the theme park earlier this month. Marvin Shika said he forgot he left his black 9 mm handgun inside his backpack when security found it at the bag check at the Disney Ticket and Transportation Center.

He had arrived at about 12:30 p.m., Oct. 5th with a stroller and his two children. The sheriff’s office took the gun and also confiscated his black holster, two magazines, and sixteen 9mm bullets as evidence. The 33-year-old, who told the Sentinel he is a fully disabled Marine Corps veteran, did not have a state concealed weapon permit.

The sheriff’s office decided not to arrest Shika because he did not have a felony record and his young children needed someone to watch them. The report also noted that Shika had transported the gun in his car in a legal way so it was not “readily accessible” to his children.

Disney issued Shika a trespass warning, and the Department of Children and Families was also notified. He hopes he can be allowed back at Disney parks since he is a Disney annual passholder who often took his children there, he wrote.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Fire officials said that a fire was sparked at a Bergen County gas station last Wednesday afternoon after a driver pulled away from the pump too early. Dramatic surveillance video shows an area of the gas station in flames after the driver pulled away, causing the pump to break from the base and vapors to ignite from the gasoline.

A station attendant acted quickly, grabbing a nearby fire extinguisher to quickly put out the growing flames, according to video released by Hackensack Fire Department.

The gas station owner told News 4 New York the driver had asked for $20 worth of gas, but for some reason left before paying, leaving the worker to put the fire out with two different extinguishers.

The Hackensack Fire Department said that nobody was hurt in the fire. By the time firefighters got there, the blaze was out and the driver was still on the scene, with the pump still in her car.