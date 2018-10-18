Charges filed against Bonne Terre officer for allegedly assaulting suspect in arrest with brass knuckles

The Missouri Attorney General has announced his office has filed charges against a Bonne Terre Police officer for suspected assault.

Travis Cozine is believe to also have committed armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It’s believed that while the suspect in a domestic disturbance in May was handcuffed after his arrest by Cozine, Officer Cozine struck him in the face several times with brass knuckles.

The lacerations from the alleged striking required that they were stitched by emergency room personnel.

Bonne Terre police initiated an investigation, and Cozine has been suspended.

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor because of a conflict at the request of the St. Francois Prosecuting Attorney.