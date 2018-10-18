MO State Auditor candidate addresses her legal and financial issues

The Republican candidate for State Auditor says she was a victim of fraud when she was taken to court over a house she and her husband leased. Saundra McDowell says that the owners did not have good title to the house’s furniture.

McDowell says she offered a lump sum payment but was required to have her wages garnished with interest. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway says McDowell cannot handle her own finances, let alone audit the state’s money.

Related Posts