New Chief Information Officer for the State of Missouri

The State of Missouri has a new Chief Information Officer.

The role’s been handed over to Mike Cheles, who was described in the announcement by the Missouri Office of Administration as a “longtime information technology leader.”

He starts in the role Monday.

Cheles was the Director of Quality and Enterprise Projects at Centene Corporation, a St. Louis-based healthcare company serving millions of people across the U.S. and internationally.

Acting CIO Rich Kliethermes has led the division since November of 2015.