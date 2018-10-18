Sikeston man pleads guilty to Dollar General robbery

A Sikeston man has pled guilty to robbing a Dollar General, carjacking and possessing ammunition although a felon.

40-year-old Joshua Kerr’s hearing was Tuesday, when he admitted to rushing into the store early one July morning wearing a mask.

A worker there had unlocked the front door to get the store’s deposit, but Kerr managed to open it and come in behind her.

He carried a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.

The employee gave him money from three cash registers and the change refund bag at his demand.

Kerr’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2019. Kerr could face up to twenty years imprisonment for the robbery, fifteen years imprisonment for the carjacking and ten years imprisonment for possessing the ammunition, and a $250,000 fine.