CAT BOX Meet PUDDLES!

Puddles is a 9 week old male who is cute as a button! He is a black and white tuxedo kitty with unique markings on his face and the cutest little white mittens! He was part of a large litter that the owners could not house. He doesn’t like loud noises but loves to be loved on and to play play play! He is available now at the Humane Society of SE Missouri for a 150$ fee of which you get 100 back after he is neutered. PLUS you get a discount when you mention cat box. He is so sweet. Go see Puddles now!!