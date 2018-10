Governor Mike Parson has new appointments to boards and commissions.

Among them is Dr. Robert Walsh of Ste. Genevieve, who’s been appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Dr. Walsh is a chief Nurse Anesthetist with the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

Gov. Parson has also given a proclamation to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.