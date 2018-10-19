Misinformation about absentee ballots leaves voters in southeast Missouri confused
Voters from several Southeast Missouri counties have been receiving mail with inaccurate information about the upcoming election. Allen Seabaugh, the supervisor of elections in Cape Girardeau County, says some voters have been confused by an independent group’s mailer listing a false deadline to turn in absentee ballots.
Seabaugh says calling your local county clerk’s office is the best place to confirm your voter registration and absentee ballot status.