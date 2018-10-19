Missouri State Medical Association opposes medical marijuana

The Missouri State Medical Association is opposing the three medical marijuana ballot questions that will be offered to Missouri voters in November 2018.

MSMA says there are a limited number of patients who may receive limited relief from minor pain and nausea, but they have said numerous studies have identified negative health effects for a large number of diagnoses.

​Until the DEA reclassifies marijuana to allow extensive scientific research, MSMA remains concerned Missourians will be gambling with their health using an unregulated drug.