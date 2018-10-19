Multiple businesses owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn close regular public operations

Multiple businesses in downtown are closing their regular sales.

The Bar, Buckner Brewing Company and Stevie’s Steakburgers are going to be ending their operations with the general public, but will work on special events and reservation catering.

All the properties are currently owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn, who doesn’t plan on selling the busineses.

Fonn and his fiancée Deborah Seeger were found guilty in November of last year before a federal jury for a scheme defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.

They were penalized almost $5.5 million.