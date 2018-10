Someone is making scam phone calls pretending to be a Scott City police officer.

A man with an accent is making calls, showing up on caller ID as the police department.

The man is claiming that are warrants out for your arrest and you’ll go to jail if you don’t pay.

If you get one of these calls, Scott City police say to call them and they’ll tell you if they’re trying to contact you.

They can be reached at 573-264-2121.