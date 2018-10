It’s believed two Florida men stole from a Herrin church.

A third man’s been identified and charges pend for his connection to the burglary at Our Lady Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

26-year-old Cody Patterson of Apopka and 27-year-old of Clermont are charged with trespassing and burglary for the crime on the 13th.

Benton and West Frankfort police also helped in the case.

The items that were taken have been recovered.