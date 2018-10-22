Man arrested in Graves County for kidnapping and sexual assault

A man’s been arrested in Graves County for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault.

48-year-old Jason Alexander of Mayfield, Kentucky is believed to have assaulted a juvenile and a 72-year-old woman, cutting her.

The suspect fled the scene.

Alexander was arrested north of Farmington, Kentucky.

He was charged also for driving under the influence, possessing meth and marijuana, and other things.

He’s been taken to the Graves County Jail.