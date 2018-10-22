Three men arrested in death of 17-year-old

Multiple men were arrested in the death of a 17-year-old yesterday.

The young man was found on the front porch of a home on the 100 block of West Cleveland Street in Malden after 3:30 that morning.

Near 4:30 he was pronounced dead.

Two 19-year-old and one 17-year-old were arrested and charges have been filed with the Dunklin County Prosecuting attorney’s office.

Malden Police, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Division continue to investigate.