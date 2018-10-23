Man being charged for death of 2-month-old

A man is being charged in relation to the death of his 2-month-old child.

Matthew J. Wilkins of Piedmont was arrested on Oct 12, over a month after Family Services contacted the Reynolds County Sheriff Office reporting a baby had been hospitalized with symptoms of shaken baby syndrome.

The child had initially been taken to a hospital in Poplar Bluff but was later taken to St. Louis, where the infant died on Sept. 13 after being taken off life support.

An autopsy showed it to be a homicide, as the child had suffered a head injury.

Wilkins is being held on $1 million bond.