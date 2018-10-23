National School Bus Safety Week happening now

Yesterday was the start of National School Bus Safety Week and the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to take note.

Students are reminded to arrive at their bus stop on time, board the bus single file, never hold or throw anything out the window, and stand at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing the street after exiting the bus.

Drivers should stay alert when a school bus comes to a stop and watch for students.

They’ve also reiterated the only 100 percent survivable crash is the one that never happens.