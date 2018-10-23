SE Missouri town struggles after murder of 17-year-old

We now know the name of the 17-year-old killed Sunday.

Three men are in custody for the death of Dante Gibson of Malden.

Those three men include Malcombe McBride-Townsend of Malden, Jordan Paul Morgan of Bernie, and Jalen Dashawn Miller of Malden. They’re charged with second-degree murder and Class A Felony assault.

Malden police received a call near 3:30 on Sunday that a man was unresponsive on the front porch of his home.

After CPR was attempted, they transported him to a hospital in Dexter. He was pronounced dead at 4:30.

Tyra Jones is the mother of Gibson. She says she wants peace in the community and “justice to be served.”

The superintendent of Malden schools says they have brought in extra counselors to help students struggling to cope in the aftermath. The suspects range in age from 17 to 19.