Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to two counts of wire fraud

A Cape Girardeau man has pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

44-year-old George R. Gunn is believed to have taken $117,040.25 from his employer.

Gunn admitted during his plea yesterday he worked to defraud River City Mobile Home Sales in Benton, while he worked as the sales manager at their subsidiary, Monty’s Manufacture Homes.

Whenever Gunn would take care of customer payments, he would send in false accounts of new payments and deposits to hide the fact he was stealing money from the payments.

Gunn’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2019, as he faces up to twenty years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for each count.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.