The Farmington Police Department is searching for an 83-year-old woman who went missing sometime yesterday.

Marilyn Cozart was going to be meet a friend at 2:30 that afternoon, but she was missing from her home.

A neighbor had been in touch with Cozart that morning.

Officers aren’t sure at this time what her destination is.

If you have any information, please call the police at 573-756-6686.