Special Olympics President and CEO says Special Olympics prizes not taxed already; Nov. measure causes confusion

The President and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri has issued a statement hoping to clarify a measure on the November ballot.

Mark Musso says that some individuals have been confused about how a measure that would exempt Olympic Prize winners from being taxes on their prizes.

The measure states that includes Special Olympics, while Musso says Special Olympics is not currently taxed anyway.

“Special Olympics is an international sports organization in more than 170 countries that provides sports training and competition, health and wellness programs, and leadership and life training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In Missouri, we serve more than 15,400 athletes every year through more than 250 trainings and competitions around the state.”