Union County State’s Attorney and Sheriff Remind Public to Keep Children Safe this Halloween

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney want to remind parents to keep safe during the Halloween season.

One precaution to take is to check the Illinois Sex Offender Registry when planning Halloween trick-or-treat routes.

There are currently 42 registered sex offenders living in Union County and parents may review the Illinois Sex Offender Register at http://www.isp.state.il.us/sor/.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sex offender compliance check during Halloween trick-or-treat hours.