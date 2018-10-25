Cape Fire Department tests fire hydrants

You might notice a change in your water pressure in some of the days ahead.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s working with Alliance Water Resources, doing their yearly testing of fire hydrants in the city.

The tests should be completely done by November 18th.

There are approximately 2,000 fire hydrants throughout the city of Cape Girardeau.

If your water pressure does seem low, it should be only minimal and last a few minutes.

Residents with any water service questions or concerns are welcome to call Alliance at 573-339-6357.