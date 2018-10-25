Dana Rademan Miller to Serve as the Next Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives
House Speaker Designee Elijah Haahr announced yesterday that Dana Rademan Miller will serve as the next chief clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives. Miller, who has served as the assistant chief clerk for the past six years, will begin her new duties as the chief administrator for the House immediately, but will also need a vote of support from the full membership when the 2019 regular session begins in January.