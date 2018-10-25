Issues discussed at Jackson Board of Aldermen retreat

Several issues were recently discussed at Jackson’s Board of Aldermen retreat yesterday.

The Southeast Missourian reports among the issues discussed was the prospect of a dog park. Also discussed were the ballfields at Brookside Park.

One possible location for the dog park is Litz Park, and a committee is expected to be formed at the next meeting on Nov. 12.

The city has been exploring curbside recycling options as well, but members say it’s not likely possible to just add recycling services to the current sanitation functions.