A man was killed in a crash in White County yesterday.

25-year-old Tyler Hutcheson of Fairfield had been driving on Route 45 with 60-year-old James Pike in the vehicle.

At that point, the vehicle ran off the road, went into a ditch, and then overturned multiple times.

Pike hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hutcheson refused to take medical treatment.