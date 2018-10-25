MISSING CHILD*****

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children with the Jefferson City Police Department, Missouri is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 3 year old.

Darnell Gray, 3, is believed to have wondered away from his home in Jefferson City, MO during the evening of October 24 or early morning hours of October 25, 2018.

Darnell is 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. The child may be wearing black coat with fur inside and Spider man shoes. He may be carrying Black Panther backpack.

If you have seen or have any information about Darnell call, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.