Rail Trail project awarded to Hessling Construction

The first phase of Sikeston’s Rail Trail project has been awarded to Hessling Construction of Dexter.

The Rail Trail is an abandoned Union Pacific railroad corridor being converted to a bike trail.

The payment of over $360,000 is being supported by Transportation Alternative Program Funds, the remainder of the city’s Surface Transportation Program Funds, and some backing from city capital improvement funds.

The project has been discussed for years but now the rail to trail will be constructed, starting at the west end of the Depot at Malone Avenue in Downtown Sikeston and it will end at Main Street.

It reportedly took some time to get clearance from the Department of Transportation for the city to acquire the railroad right-of way.