Report Says Columbia is the Brightest Spot in Missouri’s Economy

A new report from two University of Missouri researchers says Columbia’s economy is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Missouri since 2001. Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick notes the report says the Columbia metro area’s growth rate has been more than double the rate reported statewide:

American Outdoor Brands is set to open a massive 630-thousand square foot distribution center, which is expected to create about 150 jobs. A spokeswoman for Beyond Meat tells Missourinet they’re expanding in Columbia and are adding jobs. Beyond Meat’s mission is to create burgers and sausage, made directly from plants.