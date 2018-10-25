Thursday, October 25th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say a Salem, Massachusetts man hit another man over the head with a cauldron near a local witchcraft store. Salem police officers were on patrol around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the victim, bleeding from the head, ran up to them and said he was attacked by another man.

Authorities say the two men had been inside a cottage behind a store that sells witchcraft related items, like decorative cauldrons and candle containers. Police say they found 35-year-old Cory Nelson inside the cottage stumbling around and smelling of alcohol.

Nelson was arrested and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during his arraignment Monday. The victim suffered a cut to his head, but refused medical attention at the scene.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to Transportation Safety Administration officials, Security officials at Pittsburgh International found a loaded handgun in an Ohio woman’s carry-on bag last Thursday.

The woman, who TSA officials did not identify, was stopped at a security checkpoint when agents found a .380 caliber handgun in her bag, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. The gun was loaded with six bullets.

Farbstein said that Allegheny County police questioned the woman, from Austintown, and confiscated the handgun. She faces a civil penalty from the TSA. A typical first-offense fine is $3,900.

Travelers wishing to bring their firearms must pack them in their checked baggage inside a hard-side, locking case. Firearms must also be unloaded.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, a Baldwin woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to producing fentanyl at a Pittsburgh motel earlier this year.

32-year-old Angel Grannison admitted to a charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises. Allegheny County police detectives and a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent were called to a Motel 6 on May 11th to investigate a “strong chemical odor” coming from a room.

Authorities found Grannison inside, allegedly with a fentanyl synthesis laboratory set up in the bathroom. Federal officials said the lab consisted of commercial chemistry equipment and chemicals obtained from China.

Investigators seized packages with return addresses in Chinese, a journal with notes on fentanyl production, and a “Chemistry for Dummies” book, according to the release. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12th. Grannison faces up to 20 years in prison.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Arizona man was searching for gold when he fell into a 100-foot-deep mine shaft in a remote desert area, sparking an hours-long rescue mission. 60-year-old John Waddell was pulled from the shaft last Wednesday night, two days after his carabiner clip broke, sending him tumbling 40 to 50 feet into the bottom of the mine.

Terry Shrader said Waddell, a close friend, called him on Monday to say he was trekking out to the remote desert area near Aguila, about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix, to search for the precious metal.

Shrader and Waddell had made a deal that if Waddell wasn’t back by Tuesday, Shrader needed to search for him. Shrader told NBC News that he became worried when he still had not heard from Waddell on Wednesday. Luckily, he knew exactly where to find him.

Shrader said he found an area where he could get cellphone service and called 9-1-1. He then dropped water to Waddell as they waited for help. Waddell’s dramatic rescue was recorded on video that shows rescue workers’ using rope to pull him to safety.