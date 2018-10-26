Friday, October 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Reports say that a man trying to kill black widow spiders with a blowtorch ended up setting his parents’ home on fire. According to the Fresno Bee, the 23-year-old man told firefighters he was using the blowtorch on the spiders and their webs outside on some the home’s bricks.

Firefighters believe the blowtorch ignited some flammable material through a crack in the bricks. The fire then worked its way up into the attic and second floor of the home, causing about $10,000 in damage.

The man’s parents weren’t home and no one was injured. About 30 firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, which was reported late Tuesday night. Fresno Fire Department Captain Robert Castillo said, “This is definitely not the preferred method to exterminate spiders in and around your home.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Canadian man was arrested on the Blue Water Bridge Sunday after officials found more than 280 pounds of cocaine in a berry shipment.

Members of the CBP Port Huron Anti-Terrorism and Contraband Enforcement Team were doing routine outbound inspections on the bridge at the time of the seizure. The commercial truck shipping blackberries to Canada was selected for an enforcement exam.

During the inspection and interview, four boxes containing plastic wrapped packages of suspected narcotics were found in the truck’s tractor, according to the statement. The packages tested positive for the properties of cocaine in a field test.

Dario Grujic of Guelph, Ontario was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and made his initial appearance in federal court Monday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gregory Abair wrote in a complaint that Grujic’s actions were consistent with that of a drug smuggler.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A DeLand, Florida aviation business owner is accused of stripping parts from planes in order to sell them and replacing them with older parts. According to the DeLand Police Department, multiple airplane owners have been victims of the scheme.

60-year-old Joseph Lippo was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of more than $10,000 from a person 65 or older and grand theft. Police said Lippo removed parts, including radios, a compass and a battery from two planes and charged the planes’ owners for replacements.

Lippo is also accused of stealing fuel and a life raft from one of the planes and charging the owner for repairs that police said were never performed. One of Lippo’s former employees told police the suspect regularly instructed him to remove parts and fuel from the plane stored at Lippo’s hangar.

Officers said the parts Lippo allegedly stole appeared for resale at a consignment store in Fort Lauderdale and on Craigslist. According to a news release, the total cost of everything stolen is over $50,000.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Alabama man who reportedly broke a meth pipe while being chased by police is facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

According to Floyd County Jail records, 46-year-old Roscoe Covington of Centre, Alabama was arrested Wednesday morning after a short foot chase. Covington ran from officers who approached him at a business on Martha Berry Boulevard.

While running, Covington was seen throwing away two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine as he ran. One of the pipes shattered.

He is charged with felony possession of meth, felony tampering with evidence, two counts of possessing drug-related objects and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.