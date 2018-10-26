Hawley’s campaign to donate money from controversial PAC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign will donate a $2,500 contribution from a political action committee accused of scamming donors by claiming to support police officers.

Campaign spokeswoman Kelli Ford said the money from the Police Action Fund will be contributed to the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

The Kansas City Star reports the Hawley campaign received the donation this summer from the Virginia-based PAC.

Media and police in Colorado, Indiana and Maine have warned against the organization, which claims to be concerned citizens who support law enforcement and legislators who do the same.

Federal Election Commission filings show that during the current cycle, the Police Action Fund has donated less than 5 percent of the $1.4 million it has raised to candidates and parties.