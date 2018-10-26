SEMO student hit on the street at university; driver charged with DWI

A student was hit walking on the street at Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday afternoon.

Travis Shavers of Poplar Bluff was driving the vehicle, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

20-year-old Ethan Limbaugh was walking on Normal Avenue when the car struck him in the legs.

He flipped when he was struck, and then Limbaugh was hospitalized.

Nothing was broken in the collision, Limbaugh said, although he had to get stitches in his head and his car was hit as well.

Shavers bond is set at $15,000.