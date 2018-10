Potential and future students of Southeast Missouri State University will have an opportunity to attend Show Me Days with their parents on Nov. 10 or 12.

They’ll also be holding a Diversity and Inclusion Showcase on Nov. 12.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Show Me Center.

Students are then invited to browse through a Student Life Fair after they register from 9:30 to 10 a.m.