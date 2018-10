Yesterday was an opening ceremony for the Wall That Heals, located and accessible in Paducah.

The Wall That heals is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and it first reached Paducah on Monday in an escort.

It spans nearly 400 feet, with more than 58,000 inscribed upon it.

It will be open through this Sunday, on Carson Park/Cassidy Arena on 30th Street.

Last night’s ceremony honored those who have fallen in the line of duty.