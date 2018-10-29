Harrisburg man killed in Saline County Crash yesterday

A Harrisburg man was killed in a Saline County crash yesterday afternoon near 4 o’clock.

The crash happened on Route 34, a mile north of Harrisburg.

31-year-old William Wasson, Jr was thrown from his pick-up truck when he crossed both lanes of traffic and drove off the road into an embankment.

He was taken to a local hospital, but later flown to a regional hospital. Wasson died later that evening.

Investigations show that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Wasson hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt.