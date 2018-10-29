Hawley and McCaskill discuss tariffs affecting southeast MO nail company

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley says he hopes a southeast Missouri nail company will commit to staying open and protect its workers. Mid Continent Nail Corporation in Poplar Bluff has been losing millions since President Trump’s tariff on foreign steel began in June.

During a debate last week on Kansas City television station KMBC, Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill says the factory could move the jobs to its parent company in Mexico.

Mid Continent has slashed at least 170 jobs since June and has been waiting for the federal government to decide about its tariff exclusion requests.

——————-