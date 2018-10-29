McCracken County robbery suspect sought by Sheriff’s Department

A suspect in a robbery in McCracken County is being sought by the Sheriff’s Department.

It happened Saturday, when officers received a call near 5 that morning from the Five Star Convenience Mart.

The suspect’s described as a white man with a black semi-automatic handgun, thought to be between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall.

He wore a hooded sweat shirt, a surgical mask, and dark gray sweat pants.

The suspect took an unidentified amount of cash and then fled on foot.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.