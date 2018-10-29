Scott County prosecutor candidates differ on criminal justice improvements
The Southeast Missourian reports Scott County’s candidates for prosecutors have different ideas about how to change the county’s criminal justice system.
Prosecuting attorney Paul Boyd would like to use a “pre-trial diversion” program that would provide minor and non-violent offenders the chance to stay at home under an ankle-monitoring system.
Republican opponent Amanda Oesch said she would like to make prosecution “more effective and efficient.”
The annual salary of the prosecutor is almost $138,000.