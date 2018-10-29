Texas Roadhouse plans to honor veterans with free lunch

Texas Roadhouse is planning to honor those who have served our country on Veteran’s day with a free lunch.

The restaurants in Cape Girardeau and Paducah will both be hosting the event Nov 11th from 11am to 2pm.

This is the 8th years the event’s been hosted by Texas Roadhouse.

“All veterans – including all active, retired, or former U.S. military – can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.”