Fulton man in police chase from Massac County to McCracken County

A Fulton, Kentucky, man led officers on a pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky.

Chad Kenney fled from officers from Massac County to McCracken County, throwing over a hundred $100 counterfeit bills out of the car during the chase.

He was said to be armed and eventually was charged with fleeing police, speeding, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, criminal littering, possessing a forged instrument and possessing a controlled substance.

The chase lasted ten minutes.

He’s also got charges from Mississippi and Louisiana for possessing a stolen vehicle. Others include burglary and stalking.